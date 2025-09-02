Celebrate culture and history with free entry for Heritage Open Days

Enjoy a free day out at Hardwick Hall and Stainsby Mill as part of Heritage Open Days 2025.

England’s largest festival of history and culture, Heritage Open Days is back for 2025, from 12 – 21 September. Presented by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, Heritage Open Days gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy free access to experiences and events across England.

The festival brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history. Each year places across the country, including many National Trusts sites, throw open their doors to give people the chance to explore, see hidden places and try new experiences for free.

This year’s theme is Architecture, delving into the stories, history and impact of the buildings and structures around us. Find out what’s happening at Hardwick Hall and Stainsby Mill:

Family visiting Hardwick for Heritage Open Days. Picture: National Trust Images/Paul Harris

Heritage Open Days at Hardwick & Stainsby Mill, Derbyshire, S44 5QJ

Peel back the curtain on the architectural secrets of Hardwick Hall through specialist tours, try your hand at Elizabethan and historical crafts, and discover the hidden histories of Bess’s birthplace, the Old Hall, all on Saturday 13 September.

With so much to explore this Heritage Open Days come back again and again with free entry to Hardwick on 13–14 September and Stainsby Mill all weekend 12–14 September.

For full details see the website at: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick/events/aa7846c4-ebcc-4f70-bf78-9ef66f6e2108