CD Reviews with Kevin Bryan

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases.

PFM,”The Manticore Studio Albums” (Cherry Red /Esoteric)- This splendid 4 CD retrospective focuses attention on the intricately crafted recordings that Italian prog rockers Premiata Forneria Marconi made for ELP’s Manticore label during the years between 1973 and 1977.

The outfit which took its name from the sign over a bakers shop in the small Italian town of Chiari are still going strong today, albeit with a radically rejigged line-up.Their early vinyl output remains their most rewarding and inventive however, with King Crimson lyricist Pete Sinfield supplying the English language content for the five piece band’s first two albums as fiddler and flautist Mauro Pagani and keyboards ace Flavio Premoli joined their cohorts in serving up gems such as “Celebration”and “Just Look Away” for your listening pleasure.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb,”Memory Bank” (Magnolia Music)- This talented husband and wife team have been showered with more than their fair share of critical plaudits from the Americana fraternity during two decades worth of exemplary music making, and the bulk of this wide ranging set was penned during some of the quieter moments in one of the pair’s eagerly anticipated acoustic tours. “Memory Bank” was actually the first full length album that the Holcombs have captured for posterity as a duo as they took a break from their well received solo projects to create a few musical memories together, and as an introduction to Drew and Ellie’s effortlessly melodic approach to their craft it’s well nigh indispensable.

The Derek Trucks Band,”Joyful Noise / Backyard Tracks” (Floating World)- This engaging vehicle for the eclectic talents of prodigiously gifted Allman Brothers slide guitarist Derek Trucks brings together his own band’s wide ranging 2002 album,”Joyful Noise” and “Backyard Tracks,” a soulful four track live set recorded in Atlanta, Georgia four years later. Their unique ability to switch effortlessly from the modal Indian charms of a track such as “Maki Machi” to the infectious Latin groove of his Ruben Blades collaboration “Kam-ma-lay” sets Trucks and his like minded musical soulmates apart from their rather more restricted contemporaries in the Southern rock field , with soul legend Solomon Burke guesting on two of the stand out tracks,”Home In Your Heart” and “Like Anyone Else.”