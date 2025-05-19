CD reviews with Kevin Bryan

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

Leaf Hound, “Once Bitten” (Repertoire Records)- Leaf Hound’s debut album, “Grower of Mushrooms” has become a highly sought after offering in vinyl form, but the members of the original band sadly faded back into obscurity soon after its release long long ago in 1971. Vocalist Peter French went on to ply his trade with the likes of Atomic Rooster and Cactus before reforming Leaf Hound with assorted younger musicians in 2004 and releasing the critically acclaimed “Unleashed” three years later.

French and company have now been tempted into the studios once again to make their latest rather belated stab at rock stardom, and the excellent “Once Bitten” is the result. The contents serve up a feast of memorable material in the classic rock mould, with fine guitar work from Luke Rayner embellishing crowd pleasing ditties such as “Thought Police” and “Burn The House Down.”

Reg Meuross, “Fire & Dust” (Hatsongs Records)-The late great Woody Guthrie’s influence on the burgeoning folk and protest song movement during its creative heyday in the sixties simply can’t be overstated, and when The Who’s Pete Townshend hit upon the bright idea of commissioning a celebration of the legendary Dust Bowl Balladeer’s musical legacy he turned to Somerset based singer-songwriter Reg Meuross, with predictably life enhancing results.

Townshend produced the finished product as well as lending a hand instrumentally on two of the tracks as Meuross delivered a compelling song cycle featuring a blend of freshly minted new material and heartfelt revamps of gems from Guthrie’s illustrious back catalogue, including bona fide classics such as “So Long It’s Been Good To Know Ya,” “Deportees” and “This Land Is Your Land” to name but a few.

“Jingle Jangle Morning – The 1960s U.S. Folk-Rock Explosion” (Cherry Red)- You can always rely upon Cherry Red to serve up archive anthologies which showcase a beguiling blend of the familiar and the relatively obscure, and this excellent folk-rock anthology is thankfully no exception to the rule. Genre defining ditties such as The Byrds’ “Mr. Tambourine Man,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” and Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues” are all given an airing here alongside a string of unjustly neglected gems from the long forgotten sixties repertoires of The Rising Sons, Mouse & the Traps and one off “Elusive Butterfly” hit maker Bob Lind.