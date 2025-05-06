CD Reviews with Kevin Bryan

Hallelujah

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humble Pie, “Hallelujah: 1973-1983” (Cherry Red)- Humble Pie completists should find this anthology a well nigh indispensable purchase as it brings together two early eighties offerings from Steve Marriott and company, “On To Victory” and “Go For The Throat” alongside assorted live recordings from the same period. The undisputed highlight of the 5CD package is an atmospheric San Francisco Winterland concert from May 1973 showcasing the classic Pie line-up of guitarist Clem Clempson and bassist Greg Ridley alongside charismatic frontman Marriott and drummer Jerry Shirley. Clempson and Ridley played key roles in the success of a powerful and typically gutsy set featuring three much loved live favourites culled from Ray Charles’ repertoire in the shape of “I Don’t Need No Doctor,” “I Believe To My Soul” and “Hallelujah I Love Her So,” with the soulful presence of female backing trio The Blackberries lending a little added punch to the proceedings.

Blood, Sweat & Tears,”What Goes Up! The Best Of” (Floating World)- This excellent CD retrospective first saw the light of day in 1995 and presents what is arguably the definitive overview of Blood, Sweat and Tears recorded output for CBS from their early exploits with Al Kooper in the late sixties onwards, including a generous helping of tracks drawn from their classic period with distinctive frontman David Clayton-Thomas at the helm a few years later, including gems such as “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy.” The former is presented in its full album version complete with stylish tempo changes,lending added appeal to a richly rewarding package which also showcases two hitherto unreleased tracks from the jazz rockers’ archives in the shape of “Children of the Wind” and “Time Remembered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Johanson,”Live in Mississippi” (Ruf Records)- This engaging throwback to the golden age of the blues rock trio was recorded at the famed Ground Zero Club in Biloxi in August 2024, and finds eloquent slide guitar ace Johanson joining forces with bassist Will Repholz and drummer Terry Scott Junior in a joyous celebration of the delights of this enduringly popular genre. Their crowd pleasing set list ranges far and wide in its choice of subject matter, with some fine original material rubbing shoulders with impressive revamps of everything from Dr.John’s “Walk On Gilded Splinters” to The Neville Brothers’ “Yellow Moon” and legendary bluesman Skip James’ “Hard Time Killin’ Floor Blues.”