CD Reviews: Kevin Bryan

Robben Ford and the Blue Line, "Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival 1993" (Repertoire Records) - The name of Robben Ford may not mean too much to the average record buyer these days but this versatile guitarist has assembled a very impressive body of work over the years, working as a highly valued sideman with everyone from Miles Davis to Joni Mitchell and Little Feat.

This splendid vehicle for his talents was captured for posterity at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival just over three decades ago as Robben and his band the Blue Line regaled their receptive Swiss audience with some fine self penned creations and a powerful revamp of Cream's classic "Politician."

Alastair Greene / Eric Johanson / Katarina Pejak, “Blues Caravan 2024” (Ruf Records) - Ruf Records’ annual series of “Blues Caravan” package tours have been an eagerly anticipated part of the European music calendar since their inception in 2005, and the German blues label’s latest audio visual offering maintains the impeccable standards which they’ve set over the years.

Robben Ford "Live at Montreux"

Serbian singer, keyboardist and songwriter Katarina Pejak is arguably the star of the show, turning in a fine rendition of Pink Floyd’s classic “Money” before joining forces with Messrs. Greene and Johanson for a grand finale which maintained the eclectic theme with revamps of Dr.John’s “Walk On Gilded Splinters” and former Allman Brothers’ live favourite “One Way Out.”

Gryphon,”Live-A Sonic Tonic” (Talking Elephant) - Gryphon’s unique blend of medieval and Renaissance music and prog rock has been delighting discerning record buyers since the band were formed long long ago in 1972, and this richly rewarding live package draws on material from all stages of their illustrious back catalogue.

Original members Graeme Taylor, Dave Oberle and Brian Gulland are still plying their trade on stage after more than half a century of quirkily memorable music making, and this venerable trio are joined here by bassist Rob Levy ,fiddler and keyboardist Clare Taylor and multi instrumentalist Andy Findon, whose contributions on the sadly all too rarely heard crumhorn are particularly impressive.