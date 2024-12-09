CD Reviews: Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Bibb,”In The Real World” (Repute Records)- Veteran acoustic bluesman Eric Bibb has now applied his distinctive musical imprint to more than forty albums during an illustrious career which now spans more than five decades and has seen him picking up three Grammy Award nominations along the way. Eric’s latest uplifting collection was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios and also boasts guest appearances from Lily James and former Pretenders and Paul McCartney stalwart Robbie McIntosh, who underpins Bibb’s underlying message of peace, love and emotional honesty with some superb contributions on electric and slide guitar.

Martin Harley,”Morning Sun” (Del Mundo Records)- This evocative and atmospheric creation represents the latest brainchild of gifted songwriter and slide guitar ace Martin Harley, supplying the eagerly anticipated follow up to 2019’s “Roll With The Punches.” The Welsh born musician’s latest collaboration with multi instrumentalist and producer Nigel Stonier was recorded at Airtight Studios in Manchester and should be required listening for roots music devotees everywhere, with “Shotgun and a Shovel,” “Kite” and Martin’s affectionate hommage to the great Leon Redbone,”Lemonade,” emerging as creative highlights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity, “Live at Montreux 1968” (Repertoire)- This hitherto unreleased live recording captures Driscoll, Auger and company’s memorable appearance at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival more than half a century ago. This refreshingly open minded outfit brought their genre busting approach to music making to bear on an eclectic assortment of self penned material and commanding covers, including stylish revamps of everything from Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” to Aretha Franklin’s “Save Me” and The Beatles’ epic “A Day in the Life.” although their recent chart topping version of Dylan’s “This Wheel’s On Fire” unfortunately wasn’t given an airing.