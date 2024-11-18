CD Reviews: Kevin Bryan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

Bronski Beat:

"The Age of Consent” (London Records)- Bronski Beat’s debut album, “The Age of Consent,” first saw the light of day in 1984, showcasing a string of distinctive hit singles led by “Smalltown Boy,” “Why?” and their revival of George Gershwin’s “It Ain’t Necessarily So.”

London Records have chosen to mark the 40th anniversary of this momentous event by releasing an expanded version of the album, fleshing out the original track listing with a generous helping of stylish remixes and new liner notes. Inimitable vocalist Jimmy Somerville left the fold soon afterwards and things were sadly never the same again but that shouldn’t be allowed to detract from the appeal of this splendid synth pop collection.

Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra:

“Feet First” (Tea Pad Recordings)- This refreshing antidote to the corporate anonymity of much of today’s musical output focusses attention on the genre busting antics of Newcastle based Rob Heron and his like minded cohorts.

Their distinctively eclectic brand of Americana draws on classic elements of blues, swing, rockabilly and country to create a heady hybrid whose infectious charms should be required listening for anyone who still yearns to sample the delights of old school music making. “Good Lovin’,” “Three Button Shirt” and “Broken Down and Broken Hearted” are three of the album’s stand out tracks.

Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band:

”Carols & Capers” (Park Records)- This agreeable seasonal offering from Maddy Prior and company first saw the light of day in 1991 and found the veteran Steeleye Span vocalist injecting a little rustic charm into a judiciously selected blend of familiar and relatively obscure Yuletide gems.

Interesting versions of much loved old favourites such as “Away In A Manger,” “While Shepherds Watched” and “I Saw Three Ships” are given a welcome airing alongside a collection of captivating Christmas songs and dances from around the globe, including “Ane Sang of the Birth of Christ,” a 16th century Scottish translation of Martin Luther’s children’s hymn “Vom Himmel hoch.”