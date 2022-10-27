The world’s most valuable literary sports-writing prize, which includes a £30,000 cash prize for the winner, will be contested by five authors:

Be Good, Love Brian: Growing Up with Brian Clough by Craig Bromfield

God is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent by Andy McGrath

My Hidden Race by Anyika Onuora

Expected Goals: The Story of how Data Conquered Football and Changed the Game Forever by Rory Smith

Beryl: In Search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete, Beryl Burton by Jeremy Wilson

Retired track and field Olympian, Anyika Onuora, would become the first female ex-sports star to win the Award.

Five Books Shortlisted for the World’s Most Valuable Literary Sports-Writing Prize, the William Hill Sports Book of the Year

Two football books make the shortlist: Be Good, Love Brian: Growing Up with Brian Clough by Craig Bromfield, a remarkable and heart-breaking story about two brothers, who football manager Brian Clough adopted to escape their abusive father; and Expected Goals: The Story of how Data Conquered Football and Changed the Game Forever by Rory Smith, a dive into how data has transformed football.

Cycling proved to be a popular topic this year, with two books also making the shortlist: Beryl: In Search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete, Beryl Burton by Jeremy Wilson, a journalist’s search for Britain’s best athlete; and God is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent by Andy McGrath which looks at the rise and tragic fall of the controversial cyclist.

Chair of the judges’ panel for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award, Alyson Rudd, said: “Following a record-breaking year for the Award, we now have five incredible books on the shortlist. To make it to this stage, ahead of 150 other entrants, really is a first-class achievement for the authors and we’re now faced with the very difficult task of finding a winner from a group of impressive and extremely well written books.

“This literary Award is steeped in sporting history, and I’m thrilled to be now joining my fellow judges as we read, debate and – eventually – agree upon a winner for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2022.”

Now in its 34th year, the Award is dedicated to rewarding excellence in sports writing and provides authors and publishers a platform to showcase and promote their books.

The first William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award took place in 1989, earning it the title of the longest-established competition in the industry. Since launching, it has attracted thousands of authors and publishers including, Nick Hornby, Marcus Trescothick and Brian Moore, and last year’s winner Michael Holding and three-time winner Duncan Hamilton.

The winner will be declared on 1 December 2022 at an official award ceremony at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London. The Award has a £30,000 cash prize for the winner, and the shortlisted authors will each receive £3,000 and a leather-bound copy of their book.

