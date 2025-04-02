Blooming great fun at Hardwick this Easter

Spring into action with ribbon dancing at the Maypole.

Easter Adventures at Hardwick, Derbyshire, is open from now until 21st April. With map in hand, race to the 10 activity stations through the gardens and Stableyard.

Each activity is linked to Elizabethan traditions or the collections inside the mansion and is more fun than the last!

For the bold and adventurous, new activities await - mount your trusty hobby horse and charge toward victory! Weave your way through the bunting maze and balance your egg in a spoon race, or adorn "Bess," our Flowering Fool, with ribbons and blooms to mark the turning of the seasons.

Drop into the East Stables for daily blossom origami for some quiet and focused fun. Or visit on one of the designated crafting days, to discover potato prints, natural dyeing and other demonstrations throughout the day.