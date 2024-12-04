Beauty and the Beast pantomime brings magic to Carlton-in-Lindrick civic centre in January 2025

With kind permission from Lazy Bee Scripts, Lindrick Players will perform Dawn Cairns' adaptation of the fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast,” directed by Samantha Caudwell.

This full-length pantomime is filled with comedy, romance, magic, and adventure. Audiences will be taken on a journey as heroine Belle interacts with two outrageous dames, a talking dog, a witty rat, and even a mute cat! But Belle faces opposition from some scheming characters trying to prevent the Beast from marrying her and breaking the witch's spell.

This energetic family-friendly production filled with loveable and hilarious characters promises to be an evening of fun and laughter. Audiences will be captivated from start to finish by the catchy musical numbers, dazzling dance routines, and silly jokes! There will also be plenty of chances for the audience to participate… oh, yes there will be!

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic and wonder of "Beauty and the Beast" on stage in Carlton-in-Lindrick in January 2025.

Performance Dates 2025• Wednesday 22nd January at 7:15pm• Thursday 23rd January at 7:15pm• Friday 24th January at 7:15pm• Saturday 25th January at 2pm (Matinee)• Saturday 25th January at 7:15pm

Doors and bar open every evening at 6:45pm (1:30pm matinee)Address: Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S81 9RE

To book tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers

Follow Lindrick Players on Facebook for further updates.