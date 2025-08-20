Bassetlaw's September Swap Shop

Update your wardrobe with brand new-to-you items!

At The Centre Place in Worksop, we offer services across Bassetlaw and Nottinghamshire. We offer advice, guidance and support to 11-25 year old children, and young people and their families in the area, through the delivery of two core services, Talkzone Mental Health Service and LGBT+ Service Nottinghamshire.

As the seasons change and it gets a bit colder, we all start to look towards wrapping up for Winter. However, updating your wardrobe can be expensive.

So we've teamed up with Bassetlaw Foodbank to bring you a Clothing Swap Shop!

To help be more sustainable, reduce waste and save the pennies in your pocket, we're hoping to help you with our Swap Shop!

Poster for the event that hopes to help people swap clothing and save some money coming into Autumn.

The Swap Shop is taking place on Tuesday 16th September between 4pm and 7pm at the Bassetlaw Foodbank hub off Shrewsbury Road in Worksop. All you need to do is bring 5 items of clothing* and be able to take up to 5 pieces home with you!

We'll have team members on hand for advice and guidance, as well as the Bee Hive Cafe being available for teas and coffee's.

Everyone is welcome.

*Clothing must be clean and wearable. No underwear, swimwear, pyjamas, jewellery or school uniforms.