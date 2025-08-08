Bassetlaw to mark 80th Anniversary of Victory over Japan Day

WW2 Victory in Japan

Residents are invited to join the Worksop and Retford branches of the Royal British Legion, who will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day with two events taking place on Friday 15 August.

These events will honour the official end of the Second World War and recognise the courage, endurance and sacrifice of those who served in the Far East and their loved ones.

The Retford commemoration will take place at Retford War Memorial in the Market Square at 10.45am, followed by refreshments for veterans, their families and friends in the lounge at The Little Theatre, Retford.

In Worksop, the service will begin at 10.30am at the Worksop War Memorial in The Canch, with a celebration event organised by North Notts BID continuing at The Old Market Square following the national two minutes silence at 12 noon.

Cllr Sybil Fielding, Bassetlaw District Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “Victory over Japan Day was a moment of relief and reflection for millions across the world as it marked the true end of the Second World War.

It is a privilege to be a part of these commemorative events that give us the opportunity to honour those who served, those who were held as prisoners of war, and those who never returned. We welcome all members of the community to join us in remembering their sacrifice and celebrating peace.”

Both events are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and pay their respects alongside veterans, their families, and representatives of the Royal British Legion.