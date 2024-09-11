Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival to celebrate diversity in Worksop this Saturday

Location: Bracebridge Field, Worksop, S80 2BU Date & Time: This Saturday, 11am - 5pm The Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival is set to bring a vibrant celebration of diversity to Worksop this Saturday, with an exciting day filled with entertainment, food, and activities for all ages. This free event aims to unite the local community and showcase the rich cultural tapestry that makes Bassetlaw a special place to live.

Main stage entertainment will feature: Traditional dancing performances from a variety of cultures; A dazzling fashion show highlighting diverse cultural attire; Live music performances from local and international artists; And much more.

Beyond the main stage, there will be stalls and activities throughout the event, including: Community stalls sharing information and resources; Crafts showcasing handmade items and local artistry; A magician providing fun and wonder for families; Bouncy castles, soft play areas, and giant games to entertain children of all ages; Delicious foods from around the world, offering a true taste of global cuisine; Plus, many other surprises and activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival is designed to celebrate the district’s diverse community, encouraging people from all backgrounds to come together, share experiences, and enjoy a day of cultural exchange and unity.

People enjoying the festival

Everyone is welcome to join this fantastic, family-friendly event, which is entirely free of charge. It’s a perfect opportunity for residents of Bassetlaw to connect with their neighbors and experience the many cultures that make up the area.

For more information, please visit www.bassetlawmca.co.uk or find us on facebook.