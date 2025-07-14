Bassetlaw Hospital staff receive 500 free meals to mark NHS’s birthday

Radiologists, paramedics and midwives were among the Bassetlaw Hospital teams to receive 500 free meals on 3 July in celebration of the NHS’s 77th birthday.

As part of the nationwide NHS Big Tea celebrations, the event saw the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) generously provide catering and volunteers throughout, giving colleagues a chance to take a well-earned break and enjoy a free lunch in the sunshine.

From midday, teams queued outside the Rainbow Garden at Bassetlaw Hospital to pick up their meals, which included a burger, crisps, a drink and a piece of fruit.

One Ward Manager at Bassetlaw commented on the event: “Thank you so much for feeding us today, the burgers were absolutely amazing. You guys were fantastic, efficient and working as a team in what must have been a manic few hours for you all.”

RRT is an international charity organisation founded in 2013 who offer catering assistance and tangible, rapid, support to charities, government, and emergency services.

Run and funded by members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC) the RRT has supported numerous causes – from delivering essential aid to communities affected by the conflict in Ukraine, to supplying food and essentials to the homeless, and providing local support during emergencies such as flooding.

One medical secretary at Bassetlaw said: “Thank you. It was lovely to see so many members of staff from different departments enjoying their lunch.”

RRT have also supported the Trust’s flu vaccination roll-out for staff and will be assisting with the DBTH Charity abseil event later this year.

The event aimed to recognise the hospital’s dedicated teams for their tireless efforts caring for patients across Bassetlaw.

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the board at DBTH, said: “This event was a great way to bring our colleagues together and recognise the teamwork that defines our NHS.

“I would like to sincerely thank the RRT for offering their time and services for this event.”

Suzy and Zoe Lintin, chief people officer at DBTH, attended the event to personally speak colleagues collecting their food.

Jason Hughes, a team leader withinthe RRT, said: “We appreciated the opportunity to provide a full BBQ meal as a way of saying a heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Bassetlaw Hospital.

“It was rewarding to see so many staff enjoying the event. This meal follows successful events already held at the Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital.

“Many of our volunteers and church members have experienced exceptional care by the staff and its important this is recognised and thanked within the communities we live.”

The NHS Big Tea is a national, annual event on the anniversary of the NHS’s birthday - 5 July - encouraging supporters to host tea parties and raise funds for their local NHS charity.

One staff nurse at the hospital said of the event: “Thank you to the amazing team of RRT, and everyone behind the scenes, it was a lovely treat and the burgers were delicious.”

DBTH Charity is inviting colleagues and the public to share their thoughts and feedback about the charity’s work. You can complete a short survey here: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/your-views-dbth-charity-2/

To find out more about DBTH Charity, visit: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/

To find out more about the Rapid Relief Team, visit: www.rrtglobal.org/gb