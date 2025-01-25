Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story in Retford this March
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Experience captivating performance’s that brings the timeless hits and heartfelt stories to life. Enjoy classic hits like "Oh, Pretty Woman," "Crying," and "Only the Lonely," performed with passion and authenticity and relive the magic of the Travelling Wilburys with favourites such as "Handle with Care" and "End of the Line."
With a sprinkling of selected songs from Johnny Cash, ELO, and Tom Petty, The Roy Orbison Story showcases the vast influence of The Big O and his friends on rock and pop music.
Barry Steele, a celebrated performer, captures the essence of these musical icons with his dynamic stage presence and vocal talent. - Not only is this production perfect for fans of all ages, this show also promises to take you on a nostalgic journey through some of the greatest songs in music history.
Feel the energy of live performance as the show brings these classic songs to life in a way that only a live show can. Don’t miss this chance to relive the magic of Roy Orbison and his contemporaries! Grab your friends and family and get ready for a night filled with unforgettable music and memories.