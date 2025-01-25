Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story in Retford this March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story for an unforgettable evening celebrating the legendary Roy Orbison and the iconic Traveling Wilburys! Experience captivating performances of timeless hits like "Oh, Pretty Woman," "Crying," and "Only the Lonely," along with favourites such as have you got some "Handle with Care" and "End of the Line."

With a sprinkling of selected songs from Johnny Cash, ELO, and Tom Petty, The Roy Orbison Story showcases the vast influence of The Big O and his friends on rock and pop music.

Barry Steele, a celebrated performer, captures the essence of these musical icons with his dynamic stage presence and vocal talent. - Not only is this production perfect for fans of all ages, this show also promises to take you on a nostalgic journey through some of the greatest songs in music history.

Barry Steele

Feel the energy of live performance as the show brings these classic songs to life in a way that only a live show can. Don’t miss this chance to relive the magic of Roy Orbison and his contemporaries! Grab your friends and family and get ready for a night filled with unforgettable music and memories.