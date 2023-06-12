Barlborough Painting Group to hold annual art exhibition
There will be an exhibition and sale of artworks by local artists at The School Room, behind Barlborough Methodist Church, New Road, Barlborough.
The exibition is on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, from 10am-4pm.
Admission is free, the venue is wheelchair-accessible and there will be tombola prizes and refreshments.
A group spokesman said: “We always have places for new members and the first taster session is free. Everyone is welcome, so come along and enjoy the event, and chat to one of our artists.”