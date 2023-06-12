News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today

Barlborough Painting Group to hold annual art exhibition

There will be an exhibition and sale of artworks by local artists at The School Room, behind Barlborough Methodist Church, New Road, Barlborough.
By Karen WilkinsonContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

The exibition is on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, from 10am-4pm.

Admission is free, the venue is wheelchair-accessible and there will be tombola prizes and refreshments.

Read More
Labour throws in former councillor ahead of key by-election in Dinnington
Image form Last years exhibitionImage form Last years exhibition
Image form Last years exhibition
Most Popular

A group spokesman said: “We always have places for new members and the first taster session is free. Everyone is welcome, so come along and enjoy the event, and chat to one of our artists.”