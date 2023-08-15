Ballards Removals founder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

By unanimous agreement of the independent judging panel at the North Notts Business Awards, the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to Richard Ballard.

After founding Ballards Removals in 1978 and building the business up from a single transit van to a fleet of over 50 vehicles, Richard now works in an advisory and guiding role at the family firm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continues to conduct most local pre-move surveys, as well as supporting the team at their office in Markham Moor and providing guidance to his sons, Matt and Joe, who are the company’s Managing Directors.

Richard Ballard announced as Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Richard Ballard, Chairman & Founder of Ballards Removals, said:

“It is such an honour to have been selected for this North Notts Business Award. It really has been a team effort from everyone here at Ballards, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support over the years from my wife, Janette.

“We have managed to create and grow a fantastic business, which is now in the hands of the second generation of Ballard’s - our sons, Matt and Joe, to continue this journey even further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’d like to thank every one of our wonderful team members that do their best day in, day out, to uphold our company values and deliver such an incredible service to valued customers - this success would not have been possible without you.”

Richard Ballard with his family

Richard founded Ballards in 1978 alongside his wife Janette, having purchased a small transit van to carry out deliveries.

In 1980, the couple worked as subcontractors to TNT, making deliveries to local shops, agricultural merchants and manufacturers. Richard then purchased a 7.5t furniture lorry and took the necessary exams to become a small removals contractor.

From there, the business began to grow rapidly - firstly, moving to a ¾ acre premises in Retford in 1989, before outgrowing the facility in 1997 and moving to Tuxford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The business then moved to its current location, Markham Moor, in 2017. This facility has now become the firm’s Removals and Storage hub - providing managed and self storage to customers all over the UK alongside their coveted removals service.

Richard Ballards' vintage transit van

Matt Ballard, Managing Director of Ballards Removals, said:

“We are so proud of Dad for what he has achieved - growing such a successful business from just a small van in the beginning, into what it is today.

“He has worked so hard over the years, and has now passed on all of his knowledge and experience to myself and Joe, so that we can continue to grow the family business and contribute to the success that he has built.

“This Lifetime Achievement award is thoroughly deserved, and we can’t wait to be able to see Dad be presented with his achievement in September, at the North Notts Arena. Thank you to the independent judging panel for recognising his incredible achievements.”

The North Notts Business Awards aims to celebrate the brightest stars of the North Notts region, highlighting the expertise, achievements and outstanding contributions that these businesses and individuals make to the local economy.