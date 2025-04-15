Award winning Community Garden in Worksop open this weekend

By Julie Davison
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 11:44 BST
Spring flowering at OasisSpring flowering at Oasis
Spring flowering at Oasis
Oasis Community Garden, 2a Longfellow Drive, Kilton Estate, Worksop opens on Saturday 19th April for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This 2 acre site was started 12 years ago from wasteland and now is a multi award winning community garden, designed by and for the local community. It provides a green space in the heart of Worksop where young and old enjoy the varied garden areas. Children are particularly well catered for with play areas and pirate ship playground.

There are over 30 different project areas which provide volunteering opportunities for many local people, including a therapeutic gardening project growing and selling cut flowers and floristry. A wonderful place to visit, explore and enjoy. Wheelchair access, plants for sale, refreshments, card payments.

Oasis Community Garden, 2a Longfellow Drive, Kilton Estate, Worksop opens on Saturday 19th April for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Related topics:WorksopCommunity garden
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice