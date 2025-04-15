Award winning Community Garden in Worksop open this weekend

Spring flowering at Oasis

Oasis Community Garden, 2a Longfellow Drive, Kilton Estate, Worksop opens on Saturday 19th April for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This 2 acre site was started 12 years ago from wasteland and now is a multi award winning community garden, designed by and for the local community. It provides a green space in the heart of Worksop where young and old enjoy the varied garden areas. Children are particularly well catered for with play areas and pirate ship playground.

There are over 30 different project areas which provide volunteering opportunities for many local people, including a therapeutic gardening project growing and selling cut flowers and floristry. A wonderful place to visit, explore and enjoy. Wheelchair access, plants for sale, refreshments, card payments.

