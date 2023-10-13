Autumn fun in Nottinghamshire - A round-up of what's going on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

23 Oct – 5 November | Various locations in Nottingham | Free

Get ready for monsters to take over Nottingham’s rooftops again this year with the It’s in Nottingham October half-term Halloween Festival. Not only that, there are lots of fun activities happening throughout the city during the holidays for families to enjoy during the festival.

Autumn fun in Nottinghamshire

29 – 31 October | Wollaton Hall and Deer Park | Various prices from £9.50 and up

Wollaton Hall and Deer Park is hosting an outdoor cinema over Halloween, showing spooky season classics Hocus Pocus (PG), The Lost Boys (15), and Scream (18) under the stars. Bring a picnic blanket and chair and enjoy the festivities. Fancy dress is highly encouraged!

28 October | 10am – 4pm | Southwell Minster | Suggested donation £3

Southwell’s best loved food and drink festival makes its annual return for its autumn slot. Dozens of stallholders offering all manner of food and drink, including pies, chocolate, jams, chutneys, pickles, sausages and more.

Various dates in Oct & Nov | 6pm | National Justice Museum | Tickets: £11.95

Nottingham’s iconic National Justice Museum has been voted as one of the UK’s most haunted buildings. With many people imprisoned and executed on the site, the building has a macabre history. Do these old souls still reside in the cells and halls of the old gaol? Find out in the NJM’s Ghost of the Gaol tour. Over 14s only with U18s accompanied by an adult.

12 – 15 October | Broadway Cinema | Various times and prices.

For movie buffs with a penchant for horror films, look no further than Broadway’s Mayhem Film Festival, back for its 19th instalment. With a mix of premiers, previews and classics, as well as Q&A sessions there’s loads of choice at this year’s festival.

27 October | 7pm arrival | The Renaissance at Kelham Hall | Tickets: £10

Raise your stein to a night of Bavarian bliss at the Renaissance at Kelham Hall, Newark’s official Oktoberfest event! Indulge in a night of Bavarian culture, food, and drink this October, including authentic German entertainment in the form of a live oompah band.

12 – 31 October | Oaks Lane, Oxton, Southwell | Free Entry

Set just a few miles North of Nottingham in the rolling countryside Nottinghamshire’s ‘Pick Your Own Pumpkins’ has 1000s of pumpkins and squashes to pick from this autumn. Starting in 2019, ‘Pick Your Own Pumpkin’ has become the largest in the East Midlands.

Various dates 23 – 31 October | 10am – 2pm | Notts Maze | Tickets: Children £9, adults £11

This isn’t your usual day at the farm, with pumpkin carving, spooky stories around the fire, face painting, crafting, a Halloween crow count and spooky scavenger hunt to complete in the maize maze. The Tricker Teat Maze is the children’s event of the season.

Selected evenings 22 Oct – 5 Nov | 5pm – 7pm | Rufford Country Park | Various. Save 10% booking in advance.

Discover some of the amazing characters from the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Follow Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and Lion as they travel to the Emerald City. Follow the yellow brick road through the spooky woodland, field of poppies, and curved tunnel of light. This promises to be a great night out for all the family.

13 October – 4 November | Go Ape! Sherwood Pines | Tickets: From £23

Go Ape!’s popular sundown sessions are back for 2023 for a limited time only. Climb, swing and zip your way through the night sky. With stunning colourful lights illuminating the way through the treetops, sundown sessions are here for selected dates from mid-October to early November.

14 October – 5 November | 11am – 3pm | Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre | £3 per trail sheet

Explore the mysteries of Sherwood Forest with this spooky family-friendly trail, perfect for families of all ages, from the youngest trick-or-treaters to the wisest elders. Starting in the Visitor Centre, the trail leads you through the ancient forest, gather the letters to find a clue and claim your prize!

Saturdays at 7pm | Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem | Tickets: £9