Aurora welcomes families for a summer of creativity and care
Summer at the Heritage Hub
This summer, Aurora is running a series of hands-on heritage events designed for families. Hosted in the centre’s Heritage Hub, these sessions help children explore history through creative and interactive activities.
Upcoming events include:
Back in Time for School – Tuesday 12 August, 10am–12pm
Experience life in a Victorian classroom, complete with traditional lessons and vintage playtime.
Ages 7–11. £3 per child.
Explore and Draw – Tuesday 19 August, 10am–12pm
Get inspired by Aurora’s object collection and turn history into art through sketching and colouring.
Suitable for a wide age range. £3 per child.
Torso Story Time – Tuesday 26 August, 10am–12pm
Meet the Worksop Torso, explore Greek mythology, and create themed arts and crafts.
Ages 7–11. £4 per child.
Families can book all three sessions for a discounted price of £8 per child. Young visitors can also collect a Aurora Explorer Pack to guide them through the building’s hidden treasures.
Support for Children and Families
Aurora also provides dedicated support for children affected by a cancer diagnosis. Its Children and Family Service offers up to 12 free one-to-one sessions with a qualified art therapist, helping children safely express their emotions through creative play.
Parents and carers also receive guidance and resources to support their families through a difficult time.
Visit or Get Involved
The Heritage Hub is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, and is free to explore. Whether you’re interested in local history, creative activities, or volunteering, Aurora offers something for everyone.
To get involved, or to learn more about upcoming events, contact reception or email [email protected].