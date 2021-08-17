New Harley Gallery exhibition celebrates the year of the staycation

The Harley Gallery on the Welbeck estate, presents Coast, Country, City an exhibit that promises a change of scenery and a variety of destinations seen through work created by British landscape artists.

The exhibition is the second exhibition in The Jerwood Collection’s year-long residency at the contemporary art gallery.

Coast, Country, City starts on August 20 and runs until November 7 and includes artists such as David Hockney and Edward Bawden, Catherine Yass and Paul Nash.

The Harley Gallery

More than 50 works from the Jerwood Collection have been selected by independent curator, James Rawlin.

He said: “When I was first approached to consider curating an exhibition for The Harley Gallery of works from the Jerwood Collection, we were already deep into 2020, a year which for so many reasons had turned out very different to how we all might have imagined.

"The periods of lockdown, local restrictions and a very changed awareness of our proximity to others suggested to me that maybe these new priorities would influence how we saw art.”

“These landscape paintings predate the strange time of 2020. I’m interested in whether our experiences of the year changes how we view these landscapes. Not only this, how might they differ from the artist’s original interpretation?”

Plans for the new exhibition at The Harley Gallery.

Gallery director Lisa Gee said: “The enforced solitude of lockdown has been very difficult for so many of us and this exhibition of artists’ views of England makes me realise quite how much we have missed."

Admission to the exhibition is free and there’s also free parking. Please check www.harleygallery.co.uk for details.