New exhibition to open at Worksop Library
Visitors to Worksop Library will be able to view a new exhibition from next week.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:00 am
The Surfaces of the Shire exhibition will feature work by artist Chris Lewis-Jones.
He has used a technique called frottage, which is taking rubbings from uneven surfaces, to create his artwork.
The exhibition runs from May 25 to June 29.
People are encouraged to get involved by creating their own frottage artwork.
Those submitted by May 25 will be uploaded to the Inspire Picture Archive, joining more than five million documents.
For instructions on how to create frottage artwork visit here.