Creswell Crags celebrates 20 years since the discovery of their Ice Age Rock Art

To celebrate the art of our ancestors, Creswell Crags are hosting a range of rock art inspired events for everyone to take part in.

Paul Baker, Director at Creswell Crags: “The discovery of the Rock Art at Creswell Crags 20 years ago changed the understanding of our caves and of the Ice Age in Britain. The significance of the findings are still being realised, and we wanted to celebrate the importance of the discovery with a series of celebration events at Creswell Crags this April. We can’t wait to invite visitors to learn more about the art of our ancestors and be inspired by their creativity and ingenuity."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On April 14 2003, Paul Bahn who, alongside Sergio Ripoll and Paul Pettitt, found the Ice Age rock art inside Church Hole Cave. It was the first discovery of Ice Age art in Britain.

Ibis etched on the wall of Church Hole, Creswell Crags, taken by Paul Bahn

On Friday April 14, Paul Bahn will be back at Creswell Crags to relive the very moment the team discovered the art. Paul will take visitors on a ‘Tour of Church Hole Cave’ and tell the story.

Visitors are invited to a series of talks on ‘Rock Art and Archaeology at Creswell Crags and Beyond’ on Saturday April 15. Expert speakers will present talks about the importance of the rock art, the Ice Age and new research into archaeology at Creswell Crags. There is also a family talk about what children did in the Ice Age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On April 15 and 16 the ‘Church Hole Cave Open Days’ invites visitors to take a look inside to see some of the most striking engravings, all for free. There will also be fun archaeology based activities in the meadow on Saturday.

During the Easter School holidays all the family events have a Rock Art theme, including this year’s Easter Egg Trail. Running throughout April children can come and complete the Easter Rock Art Scavenger Hunt and claim their chocolate egg.

On weekdays from Monday April 3 to Friday 14, families can come and have a go to ‘Make your own Ice Age Rock Art’ and ‘Stone Age Bone Art’.

Advertisement

Advertisement