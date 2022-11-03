Due to the financial barriers associated with the interviews and auditions that applicants, including those wishing to study acting and those interested in technical theatre and production arts, have to attend, a high percentage of those wishing to apply simply can’t afford the chance to be seen.

Set up by actor David Mumeni, who recognised that the cost to audition for the UK’s drama schools were prohibitive for aspiring actors from lower-income households, Open Door is a non-profit organisation which has helped support over 100 budding actors aged 18-26 by providing training, mentoring and other resources as they prepare for auditions at drama schools across the UK.

Its graduates have already begun to secure professional acting work, including Jerome Lance, who’s secured a lead role in the new Hunger Games movie, Dionne Brown who landed the leading role in upcoming Apple TV+ series Criminal Record alongside Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi, as well as multiple participants landing roles at the National Theatre, and at The Old Vic.

In total, 97 Open Door students have accepted places in training, and 97 per cent of Open Door graduates are now represented by professional agents.

Anyone from budding actors to those interested in technical theatre and production arts, can apply for a first round audition/interview by visiting https://www.opendoor.org.uk/the-process before the deadline of November 10. Everyone who applies will be auditioned, and those successful in the auditions will secure a place among the upcoming Open Door 2023 intake.Open Door also supports behind-the-scenes creatives and is partnered with Derby Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham TV Workshop, Sheffield Theatres and Leicester Curve to build a regional network that can benefit from, and add value to, the Open Door Midlands and Sheffield scheme.

First round acting auditions take place at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on November 15, Nottingham Playhouse on November 17, and Derby Theatre on November 18.

David Mumeni said: “We’re so excited to be opening applications up again and branching out even further across the UK. There is so much talent out there to be discovered, and with our access programmes proven to be incredibly successful with so many of our graduates going on to land incredible roles in television, theatre and film, we can’t wait to support the next generation of exciting artists.”

The Open Door Acting programme will see the participants offered:

15 hours of one-to-one acting tutoring sessions from experienced professionals Musical tutoring for singing stages of drama school auditions Free travel to any drama school outside their region Free auditions at the UK's leading drama schools including; RADA, Guildhall, Royal Welsh College and The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Places in a series of bespoke Open Door workshops led by top industry professionals Free theatre tickets Bursary and funding advice Access to wellbeing support

The charity is generously supported by supporters across the industry who provide financial backing and/or grants, including: 42mp, Conway van Gelder Grant, Emptage Hallett, Curtis Brown and ARG.