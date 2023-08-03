Another Chance to See Worksop Glass Artist on TV

Kathryn makes all her glass art on a narrowboat called The Pod which is moored in Worksop, on the Chesterfield Canal. She produces fused glass that is inspired by the nature she observes on the waterways. Her work includes sculpture, pictures, plates and she crafts bespoke windows for boats and houses.

Kathryn says ‘The response to the programme being broadcast originally was amazing’. To be honest the business was struggling due to lockdown and events being cancelled. I went from being anxious about the future, to having a full order book and a sold-out online shop. I even offered to pay the BBC an extra licence fee!’ she jokes.

Kathryn’s art business has expanded since the original broadcast. She still makes all her glass afloat aboard The Pod, but she now has a Micro Gallery in Worksop’s Creative Village where she runs Open Days for the public to visit. ”‘One of the great things about the programme is that it promoted me as a local artist to Worksop’s residents. People walking on the towpath past my boat now often ask ‘What are you working on today. Is it another sculpture?’”

Kathryn with 'The Pod' her Floating Studio

If you are interested in Kathryn work, she sells online via her website www.pod4art.com or you can visit her at her Micro Gallery on an Open Day. Her appearance on Home Is Where the Art Is will be available on BBC iplayer for 28 days after the broadcast on the 9th August (Series 2 , Ep 15).

Open Days 2023 are:

10am-4pm

Aug 12th & 13th

The '4 Seasons' Screen Kathryn made on the programme

Sept 9th & 10th

Oct 28th & 29th

Nov 3rd, 4th & 5th and 24th, 25th & 26th

Dec 1st, 2nd & 3rd and 8th, 9th & 10th

Kathryn at her 'Micro Gallery'

AddressUNIT 18, Worksop Creative Village, Canal Road, Worksop, S80 2FP

Contact

Kathryn Webley

Business Name: Kathryn Webley @ The Pod Floating StudioEmail: [email protected]

Facebook: The Pod Floating Studio Gallery