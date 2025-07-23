Art Works-op Family Funday coming to town

Pictured l-r: Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, Jayne Otter, Ryan Hodson, Harriet Coleman and Diana Kapances.

An Art Works-op family fun day is taking place next month as part of a new project to promote Worksop as a place to visit, stay and do business.

This FREE event has been organised by the newly created Discover Worksop group, featuring members from Bassetlaw District Council, East Midlands Chamber and local businesses including Born Design Agency, House of Elegance, Fusion Energy Café, Café Neo, Barclays, Eyres, Cockburn House and OOCO Ltd.

Families are being invited to Bridge Street on Saturday 2nd August between 10am and 3pm, to experience exciting arts and craft activities including a live graffiti art workshop, local dance troupes, face painting, children's entertainer and Urban Street Art retro games, alongside the market.

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, said: “I hope this is the first of many events and activities being organised by the new Discover Worksop group to take place in the town.

“We want to promote Worksop as a great place to visit, stay and do business and this is a great way to attract more people into the town from the district and further afield.”

The event is being co-ordinated by the Discover Worksop group as an offshoot of the Worksop Business Forum and is being funded through the community and place part of the Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

It’s hoped that the Discover Worksop campaign will be a key tool in attracting more visitors, supporting local businesses and strengthening the district's tourism industry.

It includes a new website, www.discoverworksop.co.uk featuring things to do, what’s on, places to stay, shop, eat, and play, alongside practical ways to get there and accessibility. Follow us @discoverworksop on Facebook and Instagram