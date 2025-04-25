Art exhibition explores identity, loss, and healing after cancer

One of the works created by particpants

A powerful new art exhibition at the Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Bassetlaw is offering visitors a moving insight into the emotional journey of those affected by cancer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A powerful new art exhibition at the Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Bassetlaw is offering visitors a moving insight into the emotional journey of those affected by cancer. The Identity and Loss Exhibition, open throughout May, showcases work created during a 12-week therapeutic art programme led by Art Psychotherapist Beth Thompson and codeveloped with Aurora Counsellor Claire Mitchell Wall.

The exhibition was inspired by the themes of Alice in Wonderland, particularly the idea of "falling down the rabbit hole"—a metaphor for the sudden and disorienting experience of a cancer diagnosis. As participants described, life post-diagnosis often feels like entering a strange new world where familiar parts of identity are lost or transformed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each week of the programme focused on a different aspect of identity, from early memories and life before diagnosis, to navigating the present and imagining the future. Participants created deeply personal artworks in the form of scrapbooks, using collage, paint, words, and mixed media to explore and express their stories.

The exhibition is Alice in Wonderland themed

“These scrapbooks became much more than art projects,” said Beth Thompson. “They became safe spaces for reflection and emotional processing—a place where people could tear away, rewrite, and layer their experiences into something meaningful.”

The resulting exhibition is a testament to resilience, creativity, and the healing power of expression. Visitors can expect to encounter themes of grief, hope, courage, and growth, as well as a profound sense of community and shared understanding.

The Identity and Loss Exhibition is open to the public and can be found at the Aurora Bassetlaw Centre, next to the Heritage Hub and Valerie’s Tearoom. Entry is free, and all are welcome.

For more information about the exhibition or the work of Aurora Wellbeing, visit: aurorawellbeing.org.uk/identity-and-loss-art-exhibition/