An Hour of Mediumship events

Please join us at one of our venues at Hucknall and Kirkby in Ashfield. Our Hucknall venue is 2pm till 3.30pm, while the Kirkby venue is 6pm till 7.30pm. We offer hot and cold beverages raffle and chances to win private readings or holistic therapies.

Saturday 31st August at 2pm, an hour of Mediumship with Mary Patman. £3 (Hucknall)

Sunday 1st September at 6pm an hour of Mediumship with Heather Huxley £3 (Kirkby in Ashfield)

Friday 6th September, at 6pm a Special evening of Mediumship with Margaret Pearson £3 (Kirkby)

Saturday 7th September at 2pm an hour of Mediumship with Sandra Downs and Heather Huxley £3 (Hucknall)

Sunday 8th September at 6pm an hour of Mediumship with Steve Armstrong£3 (Kirkby)

Friday 13th September at 6pm an hour of Reiki (Kirkby) £5

Saturday 14th September at 2pm an hour of mediumship with Louise Lane £3 (Hucknall)

Sunday 15th September at 2pm an hour of Mediumship with Trish Barker££ ( Kirkby)

Friday 20th September at 6.30pm till 9pm a Paranormal night See poster for details £10

Saturday 21st September at 2pm an hour of Mediumship with Amy Amos£3 (Hucknall)

Sunday 22nd at 6pm an hour of Mediumship with Nina Roberts £3 (Kirkby)

Saturday 28th September at 2pm an hour of Mediumship with Pam Brooks £3 (Hucknall)

Sunday 29th September at 6pm an hour of Mediumship with Helen Grieves (£3 Kirkby )

For more info on events, prices and places, please follow us on Facebook, 2020 spirit hub