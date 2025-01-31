An Afternoon with Simon Winston BEM, Holocaust survivor, at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are delighted to announce that Simon Winston BEM will be joining us at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum on Thursday, 20th February from 13:00 - 14:30.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s it like to be forced to hide from the Nazis in a pigsty as a child?

To have your life saved by a scrubbing brush? And eventually, to become a Nottingham Forest supporter in a wonderful new country he is proud to call home?

Simon Winston tells all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sculpture, 'Hidden Childhood', dedicated to Simon.

Book now to hear Simon’s powerful story, to ask him questions and to see the poignant sculpture dedicated in our beautiful gardens to Simon’s hidden childhood.

Book your tickets here: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/an-afternoon-with-simon-winston-bem-holocaust-survivor

The Centre will be open from 10:00 to 16:30 to allow members of the public to visit exhibitions and memorial gardens.