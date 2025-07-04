An Afternoon with John Fieldsend BEM, Kindertransportee

Join us for the opportunity to hear Kindertransportee, John Fieldsend's incredible testimony. Tuesday 12th August 13:00 - 14:30

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1931 and raised in Germany, John experienced growing antisemitism under the Nazi regime before being sent to Britain on the Kindertransport. His parents, who remained behind, were later murdered in the Holocaust. After the war, John received a final letter from them, which he still treasures to this day.

John later became an Anglican minister, and his life story reflects a powerful journey of identity, faith and survival. His testimony is moving, thoughtful, and deeply human.

The National Holocaust Museum: Memorial Gardens

About Us

The National Holocaust Museum has two permanent Museum exhibitions including our The Holocaust exhibition and, ‘The Journey’ which re-opened 2025 after a £2m upgrade supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Suitable for children aged 9+ The Journey traces the steps of a 10-year-old German Jewish boy on a journey from his happy childhood in 1938 Berlin, to a new life in England on a Kindertransport rescue train. The Museum also has beautiful memorial gardens and a coffeeshop serving light lunches and sweet treats.

Details

Admission costs - £10 adult, £9 concession, Children 8-16 £7.50, Family £30.

General admission tickets valid for one year of unlimited return visits.

Special event tickets an additional £5pp or £3.50 per child

The National Holocaust Museum: The Journey Exhibition

Book now to John Fieldsend BEM Tuesday 12th August 13:00 - 14:30

Summer 2025 full events schedule: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/whats-on