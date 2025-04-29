A Shrek-tacular night awaits as Worksop Musical Theatre Society takes you to the swamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Musical Theatre Society (WMTS) is back with their new production that’s sure to "ogre-whelm" you with joy! After the massive success of Little Shop of Horrors, the divine comedy Sister Act, and the heartwarming Nativity, they’re turning their attention to the swampy kingdom of Farquaad and the lovable ogre himself—Shrek!

With rehearsals in full swing, the cast and crew are bringing their usual "ogre-the-top" enthusiasm to this family-friendly musical. From the toe-tapping tunes to the uproarious performances, Shrek the Musical is shaping up to be another jaw-dropping success, proving once again that WMTS is the "cream of the swamp" when it comes to community theatre.

Under the expert direction of Becca White and with the amazing Pete Lack at the helm as Musical Director, this show promises to hit all the right notes. Together, they’re a "magical" team—almost as unstoppable as Shrek and Donkey!

This latest production promises to be "ogre-whelmingly" good. The talented cast, made up of both seasoned performers, newcomers and ‘award-nominated’ juniors is ready to deliver a show that’ll have you grinning like Donkey at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Shrek the Musical. Worksop Musical Theatre Society. May 14th -18th.

So, don’t wait for the “Fairy Tale” to end - get your tickets now and enjoy a fantastical night of theatre that’s bound to be Shrek-tacular! With hilarious characters, catchy songs, and a whole lot of heart, Shrek the Musical is set to be the best thing to come out of a swamp since... well, Shrek himself!

Get ready to "ogre"-whelm your senses. Book your tickets today! May 14-19th at The Acorn Theatre, Worksop.