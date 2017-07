The new-look Zoe Green Band is live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

The band will feature Ali Clinton (guitar) who has played with Uli Jon Roth of The Scorpions, Dave Clarke (bass) who has played with Alvin Stardust and Ruby Turner and Toby Wilson (drums) who has played with Laurence Jones & Joanne Shaw Taylor.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, July 16 at 9pm and entry is £5.

Details: http://bit.ly/2uRnb3x