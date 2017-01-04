Young Voices are back for Sheffield Arena run

Young Voices returns to Sheffield Arena next week for five nights of live music and singing.

Now in its 18th consecutive year at Sheffield, Young Voices provides an unrivalled musical opportunity for primary school children to perform all styles of music including folk, pop, rock and classical.

Young Voices is designed to unify children from across the region, boost their confidence and provide lifelong memories for them and their families.

Teachers and pupils practice the dance routines and learn the songs in their music lessons for many months before they excitedly come together for the penultimate show at their local arena.

Young Voices is the world’s largest children’s choir and has a long standing history spanning more than 20 years, during which time more than one million children have performed with them.

Their spectacular tours have featured an impressive array of top talent including Katherine Jenkins, Alexandra Burke, Beverley Knight, Dionne Bromfield, The High Kings, Joss Stone, Des’ree, Connie Talbot and many other established acts.

This national event covers London, Manchester, Birmingham and Sheffield, giving the opportunity to more than 110,000 children from all over the UK to participate and enjoy the experience of singing.

With a full live band, backing singers and the internationally acclaimed conductor David Lawrence, it makes for one of the most exciting and memorable musical experiences you can imagine – nothing can prepare you for the sound of thousands of children singing in harmony.

The group is at Sheffield from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13 at 7pm each evening.

Tickets are £4.08 on 0114 2565656 or online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, or £22.58 in person from the box office.