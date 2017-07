New boy band Yes Lad have a date at Sheffield’s O2 Academy at the end of the month.

After the success of their debut single Walk Away new five-piece Yes Lad are now heading out on their first ever UK headline tour this summer.

Support across all tour dates will come from Reuben Gray, who won hearts across the country with his emotional performance on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Their Sheffield date is on July 29 and tickets are available here