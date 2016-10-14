Xylaroo to support Matt Berry again in Nottingham and Sheffield

Xylaroo are going back out on tour with Matt Berry & The Maypoles again in the next two months.

And the two sisters, Holly and Coco Chant, will be at Sheffield Foundry on October 26 and Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on November 3.

Much has changed since the sisters went on tour with Matt Berry last November.

They have been championed by Steve Lamacq and Lauren Laverne (BBC 6Music), John Kennedy (Radio X), Edith Bowman (Virgin Radio) and Dermot O’Leary (Radio 2) and headlined the BBC Introducing stage at Latitude Festival.

Tickets for both their Nottingham and Sheffield gigs are available at www.themattberry.co.uk