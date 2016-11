Former X Factor finalist Rebecca Ferguson is live at Sheffield City Hall this week.

The singer will be performing material from her new album, as well as songs people already know.

She finished runner-up to Matt Cardle on the X Factor in 2010 and her debut single made the UK top 10, as did her first three albums.

Her Sheffield gig in on Friday, November 11.

Tickets are on 0114 2789789 or www.shefffieldcityhall.co.uk