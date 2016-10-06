Worksop set to rock to the sound of metal

Worksop is set to host three of the country’s best new metal bands on one big night of live music.

The gig will take place at The Frog on Carlton Road next week and will feature The Bastard Sons, Relics and The NX.

Liam Knowles, from Relics, enthused: This is sure to be one of the most exciting events the Worksop alternative music scene has seen in a long time.

“It would be great to get as many people there as possible.”

Headliners The Bastard Sons hail from York and have played all over the UK including playing the prestigious Bloodstock Festival.

Their debut album Smoke was released last year and reached number two on the iTunes metal chart.

Follow them through their website at www.the bastardsons.co.uk, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and their YouTube channel

Relics are from Huddersfield and sinced their first gig in 2013, they’ve quickly gone from strength to strength and shared stages with the likes of Cancer Bats, Krokodil and Norma Jean.

New year, the hardcore punk outfit will release their first full length album.

Listen to their music online at relicsriffs.bandcamp.com and follow them on Facebook.

Completing the line-up are The NX, a group of denim-clad rock & roll party animals from Sunderland.

The NX have been on the scene for years and they’re well known in the north east for their incandescent live shows.

Listen to their music on soundcloud at www.soundcloud.com/thenxofficial and follow them on Facebook.

The gig takes place on Thursday, October 13, doors open at 6pm.