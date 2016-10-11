Worksop production of ‘Allo! ‘Allo! was just like watching the original

Listen very carefully, I will say this only once.

The Acorn Theatre in Worksop was taken over by a collection of schemers and plotters, all of whom had the strangest of conflicting agendas and working under the blanket of a constant threat of being shot!

Their aims and expectations were amusing, sincere and outrageous in their very concept.

If you have not already guessed it, it was an excellent tribute performance of that timeless and successful TV series ‘Allo! ‘Allo!

It is fortunate that my wife and I caught it at the Saturday matinee as we would only have been left with much regret had we not.

I glean from the program that the cast of 12 performers did so under the name of The Acorn Players, who look as though they are, or not, professionals.

In any event it would be hard to have distinguished them from very talented Pros.

After but a few minutes, you forgot that you were not watching the original.