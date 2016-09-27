Worksop band see the White Light with debut single

A Worksop band has taken the first step on the road to bringing their sound to the world by releasing their debut online single.

White Light, a three-piece punk-rock pop outfit, released the single Dancer on independent label Spoonjuice Records.

And frontman Jamie Fox says they have already been receiving positive feedback from it.

He said: “It’s gone better than we expected, we have had several reviews from online magazines and they have all been very favourable.”

The band started last April and consists of Fox on guitar and vocals, Jamie Wilson on bass and Rhys Kirkham on drums.

After a few practice sessions, the band began playing live around Sheffield.

And it was from there that the recording session came about.

Jamie continued: “We got friendly with a band called Marmalade Sun and a couple of their members said they wanted to manage us.

“We’d never had a manager and we agreed and signed a contract with them and then we recorded the single.”

The positive feedback means White Sun will soon be heading back into the studio to keep the growing interest in them high.

Jamie said: “We’ve got another single ready and recorded and that’s ready to go out but obviously we’ll wait a bit before doing that.

“Then we’re booked back into the studio in November to record a four-track EP.

“And from then, hopefully next year we’ll record a full album.”

Jamie also hopes the inline success will see the band taking their sound to new live audiences too.

He said: “We’ve played at the O2 Academy in Sheffield which is he biggest venue we’ve played at so far.

“But what we’re hoping to do now is get out of Sheffield and Worksop and play some new town and venues, get over to somewhere like Manchester next.”

Dancer is available to download now from iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1152325989 and Soundcloud at https://soundcloud.com/wearewhitelight/dancer

Follow the band on their website at www.wearewhitelight.co.uk, on their Facebook page and Twitter at @whitelightthgil