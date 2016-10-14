Win tickets to see The South in live show

Once in a while, a band appears that strikes a chord. Ingrained in the hearts of many is one such band, The Beautiful South.

Over three decades the band sold more than 15 million albums.

On disbanding in 2007, original members Dave Hemingway and Alison Wheeler went on to form The South with mainstays Damon Butcher and Gaz Birtles (keyboard and brass since the very beginning of The Beautiful South).

They are now back on tour and arrive at Buxton’s Opera House on Wednesday, October 19.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show, answer the following question:

Who sang lead vocals on ‘A Little Time’, was it:

a) Dave Hemingway

b) Paul Heaton

c) Paul Walker

Send your entry, marking The South contest in status bar, with your name, address and daytime phone number to: info@mppromotions.co.uk

The closing date for entries is Monday, October 17.

If you’re not lucky enough to win tickets, they are available from the box office, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/the-south