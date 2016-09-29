Win! Tickets to Legends of Motown show at Gainsborough

The classic sound of soul and Motown is coming to Gainsborough later this month with Baby I Need Your Lovin’ presenting their Legends of Motown show.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the night.

The show is a true Motown review show in every sense of the word.

Baby I Need Your Lovin’ took their name from the 1964 hit of the same name by the legendary Four Tops.

This celebration of the Legends of Motown is not only rich in its musicality but overflows with glamour and glorious vocal harmony of which, the likes of the Temptations, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes and the Four Tops, were noted for.

That’s just a few of the Motown great artists that Baby I need Your Lovin’ will revisit the sounds of during the Legends of Motown show.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, October 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £15 and £13 are available now from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at www. purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

To win a pair of tickets to the show, tell us which American city Motown Records came from – a) Detroit, b) Washington or c) New York?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is October 11.

Normal competition rules apply.

For terms and conditions, see www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk