Win! Tickets to Just Fair Laughs in Gainsborough

The Just Fair Laughs comedy night returns to Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event, which is at Trinity Arts Centre on October 29.

This month sees the club return a completely new line up with Cokey Falkow as MC, Andy White to open and Craig Murray to end proceedings.

Cokey Falkow, started in the late 1990s, establishing himself as one of South Africa’s edgier stand-up acts.

Appearing at a wide variety of clubs and numerous international comedy festivals, he gathered a cult following.

This led to three national one-man tours for which he received critical acclaim at Grahamstown National Arts Festival.

After six years in America, where he played The Comedy Store regularly and was well known on the improv circuit, Cokey moved from Los Angeles to the UK in late 2014 and began hitting the UK comedy circuit hard in 2015.

Hailing from Birmingham Andy White, is an energetic, confident and silly comedian who combines silly voices and a mad afro to devastating comic effect.

Andy has numerous media appearances on his comedy CV, including the BBC New Comedy Awards on BBC Choice.

Andy escaped from a call centre to become a stand-up comic with observational and topical humour.

He can do material that’s clever, cheeky, sick or just plain daft and his performance can shift from deadpan one moment to loud and physical the next.

He has played to a wide variety of audiences, both adults and children, both at home and abroad, in comedy clubs, theatres, universities, radio and TV shows, and at corporate entertainment events.

He regularly headlines up and down the UK and has worked with all the major chains and comedy promoters along the way.

Completing the line-up is Yorkshireman Craig Murray, who will be instantly recognisable to many of you as the face of a series of comedy TV adverts for Plusnet broadband.

A charming northerner Craig is currently one of the hottest rising talents on the UK comedy circuit.

He cut his comedy teeth as resident compère at award-winning London club The Funny Side...of Covent Garden sharing a stage with the likes of Harry Hill, Stewart Lee and even the late Robin Williams.

He rapidly became a master of the compère’s art; able to turn any crowd from a lacklustre mob into a clapping, cheering, delirious audience ready to laugh all night.

In the past three years he has also appeared in a comedy film alongside Adam Hills and Brendon Burns and recorded a comedy pilot for the BBC.

Blessed with charismatic, mock-confrontational style, Craig is now a highly sought-after act and compère, performing all over the UK at the nation’s leading comedy clubs, as well as overseas.

The Gainsborough show starts at 8pm.

Tickets priced £10 and £8 are available now from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, simply tell us which series of adverts headline act Craig Murray stars in – a) Plusnet, b) Minusnet or c) Dividenet?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk.

Closing date is October 27 and normal competition rules apply.

The editor’s decision is final.

For full terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk