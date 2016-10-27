Win! Tickets to encore screening of Andre Rieu concert in Gainsborough

Christmas comes early to Gainsborough with an encore showing of waltz maestro Andre Rieu’s festive concert this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away to the screening at Trinity Arts Centre.

A festive celebration, featuring a 90-minute recorded Christmas concert packed with all the favourites including Hallelujah, Jingle Bells, White Christmas and many more performed by André and his famous Johann Strauss Orchestra, plus sopranos, tenors and very special guests.”

As an exclusive for cinema audiences, the Dutch star also invites his fans to his home town for a live intimate tour of Maastricht’s magical Christmas highlights.

He also participates in a Q&A with CinemaLive host Charlotte Hawkins.

The encore screening is on Sunday, November 20 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us which country Andre Rieu is from – a) Poland, b) USA or c) Netherlands?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date is November 11, for terms and conditions, visit www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk