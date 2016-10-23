Win! Tickets to an evening with Gervase Phinn in Gainsborough

Award-wining writer and broadcaster Gervase Phinn is coming to Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for his show at Trinity Arts Centre on November 6.

Gervase Phinn has been touring theatres across the country for over 10 years now as a hilarious raconteur.

The best-selling author, radio and TV personality, really is at his best and most exciting in front of a live audience.

Join him as he shares his hilarious and sometimes poignant tales of life as a schools inspector in the Yorkshire Dales – stories that have seen him dubbed ‘the James Herriot of schools’.

With his keen ear for the absurd and sharp eye for the ludicrous, Gervase has delighted audiences all over the UK with his shows.

Tickets for his Gainsborough show are £17.50 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us where Gervase Phinn was a schools inspector – a) Yorkshire, b) Surrey or c) Leicestershire?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date is November 2, for terms and conditions visit www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk