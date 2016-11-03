Win! Tickets to a night of swing and jive in Gainsborough

The Casablanca Steps are bringing a whirlwind mix of jazz, jive and swing to Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for their show.

One of the most experienced and established 1920s and 30s musical acts in the UK, The Casablanca Steps are four individually talented musicians and entertainers who combine unique sound and authentic three-part harmonies with a quintessentially English visual element of serious ‘tongue-in-cheek’ humour,.

Between them, they re-create the authentic musical ambience of the 1920s and 30s, when The Charleston was all the rage, and ‘swells’ were Putting on the Ritz.

The band have played internationally in places like Dubai and New York.

They also played at the 2013 Henley Festival alongside The Beach Boys, Jamie Cullum, Madness and Paloma Faith.

And they have royal approval after performing for Prince Philip.

Their Gainsborough show is at Trinity Arts Centre on November 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, tell us who starred in the classic film Casablanca – a) Humphrey Bogart, b) Hugh Grant or c) Brad Pitt?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date is November 20.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk