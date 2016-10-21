WIN TICKETS: Heaven 17 team up with Sex Pistols icon for Pretty Vacant at Sheffield City Hall

Temptation stars Heaven 17 will team up with Sex Pistols icon Glen Matlock for an electronic version of Pretty Vacant at a unique Sheffield homecoming gig and we have tickets to be won.

The city's synth pop legends Heaven 17 - Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory - are co-headlining with Matlock and other stars performing under the banner of Ware's early studio-only project the British Electric Foundation, or B.E.F.

Other B.E.F. stars playing their greatest hits and special covers on the night will be All Together Now hitmaker Peter Hooten of The Farm and Just What I Always Wanted 80s pop jazz singer Mari Wilson.

The show is at Sheffield’s City Hall on Tuesday, October 25.

The show is at Sheffield's City Hall on Tuesday, October 25.

Tickets for the Sheffield concert are available from £29.50 each.

Heaven 17, recently voted the greatest Sheffield band in The Star newspaper poll, are marking 35 years of their seminal debut album Penthouse & The Pavement and in the first half of the show they will perform it live and in full - including hits (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang, Play to Win, Geisha Boys and Temple Girls, Let's All Make a Bomb and the title track.

They are also promising classics including their signature hit, Temptation.

The second half will see B.E.F. perform a special set featuring brand new arrangements of songs familiar and unexpected from the back catalogue, plus a few surprises to be exclusively unveiled at the shows.

In an exclusive video interview, watch it above, Ware told us: "With the guests we do their biggest hit, in our style...and then a cover version that we agree together.

"I'm not giving the game away, but Mari Wilson's biggest hit was Just What I Always Wanted, which is a great song.

Temptation hit makers Heaven 17

"With Peter Hooten from The Farm we will be doing All Together Now. When we've been doing that on tour the audience just go insane. Again, I'm not telling you wht cover version we will be doing but it's by The Clash. So it's a post punk BEF this actually.

"And then, just to finish it off, we have Glenn Matlock from the Sex Pistols, who is just a genius as far as I'm concerned.

"I performed with him when Human League were playing support to Iggy Pop, touring around Europe in 1979. I've known him since then, he's a great lad.

"We are going to do an electronic version of Pretty Vacant, plus an Iggy Pop tune. It's going to be amazing. We are also going to do a song altogether at the end."

Heaven 17 stars Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory

Gregory said: “Having worked with Martyn for so many wonderful years as Heaven 17, performing with BEF is like finally getting the golden key to the executive toilet.”

Formed in 1980 as Ware departed Sheffield electronic icons The Human League only to find a kindred musical mind in Gregory, together as Heaven 17 the pair set about writing and recording the songs that would become their debut album Penthouse and Pavement released only a year later.

In letting the BBC-banned debut single (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang lead their anti-establishment charge, the band made clear their intentions to break away from their synth-pop contemporaries on their first outing.

Follow-up singles I’m Your Money, Play To Win, Penthouse and Pavement and The Height of the Fighting (He-La-Hu) would propel the long-player to No. 14 in the UK charts and a Gold Disc Certification after a 77-week residency inside the Top 100.

Now recognised universally as one of the most vital albums to emerge from the New Wave movement in British electronica, Penthouse and Pavement has since been included in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

In 1982, Martyn Ware released the first studio album under the B.E.F. moniker: Music of Quality and Distinction Volume 1, an album of covers that he and partner Ian Craig Marsh had grown up listening to, the album featured an all-star cast of guest appearances including Paula Yates, Billy MacKenzie, Glenn Gregory, Sandie Shaw and most notably Top 10 Hit Ball of Confusion a cover of the infamous track by The Temptations, as sung with powerhouse vocals from Tina Turner.

Heaven 17's Glenn Gregory and Martyn Ware

Taking place throughout October, the tour will see Heaven 17 and B.E.F. take to the stage to deliver consecutive sets at a run of dates - full details below.

WIN TICKETS TO SEE HEAVEN 17 AND B.E.F. AT SHEFFIELD CITY HALL ON TUESDAY, OCTOER 25

For more about Heaven 17 see their official web site www.heaven17.com, follow the band on Twitter @heaven17bef and Facebook on www.facebook.com/heaven17bef

HEAVEN 17 AND B.E.F. TOUR 2016 DATES

Thurs 20 October - Liverpool O2 Academy

Fri 21 October - Birmingham Town Hall

Sun 23 October - Glasgow O2 ABC

Mon 24 October - Gateshead Sage

Tues 25 October - Sheffield City Hall

Wed 26 October - Manchester O2 Ritz

Fri 28 October - Bury St Edmunds Apex

Sat 29 October - Basingstoke Anvil

Sun 30 October - London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Also available are special VIP packages limited to 30 per venue including best seats, meet and greet with photo opportunity and a signed poster.