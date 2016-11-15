Win tickets for Christmas at Chatsworth: The Nutcracker

The fairytale magic of the most famous of ballets will sweep everyone along into an enchanting winter wonderland at Chatsworth this festive season.

Christmas at Chatsworth: The Nutcracker sees the house transformed to present the festive tale complete with lavish costumes, beautiful decorations, wonderful stage sets and a few fantastic surprises in store sure to captivate all who visit.

Visitors are transported into a fairytale world populated by Nutcracker soldiers; elegant ballerinas and dancing snowflakes. All the cast are on view including the Mouse King, the Nutcracker and Clara.

In the tale, a box of performing toys charms the children and adults alike, but it is the Nutcracker doll that enchants Clara the most. As the curtain rises on Christmas Eve, visitors will be able to share in Clara’s adventures as she is swept away by her Nutcracker Prince to a wonderful place where the magic really begins.

Along the way, the beautifully dressed rooms tell the story of The Nutcracker with all the classic scenes from Clara’s dream.

In a clever twist, the visitor experiences the story as though they are both in the audience at the theatre and stepping backstage at the ballet. Guides become stage managers and wardrobe mistresses.

For a special added thrill, visitors of all ages are invited to enter into the magic of the story with many costumes to try on.

As well as the main event in the house, there is a whole host of festive themed activity.

From truly magical nativity performances in the farmyard starring the farm animals, to gourmet evenings, floral workshops and wreath making demonstrations, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Or get Christmas shopping off to an early start with a visit to the Christmas market with over 100 stalls of gifts for the whole family.

To find out more, visit www.chatsworth.org.

l We are giving away a pair of adult tickets to Christmas at Chatsworth: The Nutcracker.

To enter, complete the name of this character from the ballet: Sugar Plum .....

Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking Nutcracker in status bar, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Entries close on Novembere 24, 2016.

Normal compettion rules apply and are available on this website. The editor’s decision is final.