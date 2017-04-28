WIN: Hot tickets - Bengal Brasserie curry and Arena big fight tickets to see Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams

The hottest ticket in town just got hotter - we are giving you the chance to win an indian meal out plus tickets to see big fight Arena action featuring Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams.

It celebrates a stella night of boxing at Leeds First Direct Arena and the opening of a new £400,000 Bengal Brasserie Indian restaurant near the venue.

Three winners will each get a meal for two at the new restaurant and a pair of tickets to the big fight night on May 13.

For a chance to win our knockout prizes buy The Yorkshire Evening Post for full details on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Leeds Warrior Warrington makes his debut under new promoter Frank Warren in the third defence of his WBC International Featherweight belt. against Kiko Martinez.

Adams, the 34-yer-old double Olympic gold medallist, will have her second pro-fight.

Tickets for the fight are £35.45 to £215.50, from the venue, call 0844 248 1585 or buy at www.firstdirectarena.com

BoxNation, the Channel of Champions, will televise this boxing event on Sky (SD Ch.437 and HD Ch.490), Freeview (Ch.255), Virgin (Ch.546), TalkTalk (Ch.415), online at watch.boxnation.com and via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon). Go to www.boxnation.com to see how you can watch this fight and more live!

The latest addition to Leeds’ flourishing city centre restaurant scene, Bengal Brasserie has created 25 new jobs at its new 3,600 sq ft location, with seating for 110 diners, in the Merrion centre, in Merrion Way.

It is open Monday to Saturday noon to 2:30pm, then 5pm to 11.30pm, Sundays noon to 12.30pm, including Bank Holidays.

For full details and to book a table or takeaway call Leeds 0113 243 6318 or visit www.bengal-brasserie.com/leeds-city-centre

Serving authentic Bengali and Indian food, it has sister restaurants in Haddon Road, Kirkstall, Roundhay Road in North Leeds, Goodramgate in York and Victoria Street in Wetherby.

Celebrating the opening of the knockout new Bengal Brasserie in Merrion Way is, left to right, Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton, Bengal Brasserie managing director Malik Miah and Town Centre Securities Helen Green.

Award winning house specialities include freshly prepared murg mohoni, chicken deshi and a range of korai dishes created by executive chef – both British fusion chef of the year and Asian chef of the year winner – Mohon Miah, who has been with the business since its launch in 1992.

Bengal Brasserie managing director Malik Miah said: "Leeds city centre is booming and we wanted to give people coming to the Arena somewhere to dine with us before or after a show, to make a perfect night out.

"People eating inside can see into the kitchen, to watch their meals being cooked. We do an afternoon lunch buffet and also a separate take away menu. We specialise in Indian and Bengali food and can cater for everyone, vegetarians, vegans, fish and meat lovers. Our chef can tailor make your curry as you want."

Helen Green, associate director at Merrion Centre owner Town Centre Securities said: “We are delighted to welcome Malik and the Bengal Brasserie team to Merrion.

Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams.

"Bengal Brasserie has been established in Yorkshire for over 25 years and I know his customers are delighted that he has finally opened a restaurant here in Leeds city centre. It has been worth the wait as the new premises are stunning, and Bengal Brasserie is a definite great new addition to our already varied range of restaurants and bars.”

Bengal Brasserie.

Bengal Brasserie has opened in the Merrion centre - just a short walk from Leeds First Direct Arena.

