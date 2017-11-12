WIN: Disney On Ice Passport to Adventure VIP family ticket to be in the show

Disney On Ice Passport To Adventure skates into Sheffield Fly DSA Arena this week - November 15 to 19 - and we are celebrating with a VIP family ticket prize for two children to be in the show.

Discover worlds of magic and music – live on ice! Celebrate the most memorable Disney tales with all your favourite characters in Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure.

TICKETS: Guarantee your seats, purchase via www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by calling 0114 256 5656 they are priced £20.16 to £51.52. Bought in person at the Box Office they are £18.90 to £48.30. Prices include booking fee.

Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Daisy on a journey to the timeless worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, and Disney’s Frozen.

You and your family will explore the African Pride Lands with Simba and friends, voyage to Ariel’s underwater kingdom and fly from London to Neverland with Peter Pan and Wendy to meet up with Tinker Bell.

Two lucky children will win an on-ice ride during The Little Mermaid scene

You’ll also travel to Arendelle for an extraordinary adventure with sisters Anna and Elsa, mountain man Kristoff and the huggable snowman Olaf.

What’s more, don’t miss the pre-show party! Enjoy every second of this sensational show – starting with the chance to warm up at the fabulously fun Fit to Dance pre-show featuring Zootropolis!

Upbeat music, lovable characters and unforgettable moments make Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure an experience your family will cherish forever!

WIN FAMILY VIP TICKET AND CHANCE FOR TWO CHILDREN TO TAKE PART IN THE SHOW

To celebrate this fantastic tour, we’re giving away a VIP family ticket to Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure at Sheffield Fly DSA Arena.

What’s more, two children from the first prize winning family will be able to get up-close with the stars of the show and take an exciting on-ice ride during The Little Mermaid scene of the performance.

The family ticket, for four people - including a maximum of two adult tickets - will be for the performance on Saturday, November 18, at 6.30pm - see full terms and conditions below.

One runner-up will win a family ticket only, which does not include the on-ice ride.

