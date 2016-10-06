Win! A family ticket for The Railway Children at Gainsborough

The classic story of The Railway Children is steaming into Gainsborough later this month.

And we have a family ticket to give away for the show.

Roberta, Peter and Phyllis live in a comfortable house in London.

However, everything changes when their father, who works for the Government, is falsely accused of selling state secrets and is imprisoned for five years.

The children and their mother have no choice but to leave their home and move to a quiet little cottage next to a railway in Yorkshire.

They quickly make friends with the station master, Mr Perks, and an old gentleman who waves every day from his carriage on the 9.15am to London.

This unlikely friendship proves to be a very fortunate one and could be the key to the release of the children’s father.

The show is a beautiful blend of storytelling, drama, comedy and musical theatre for all the family.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre on October 27 at 2pm.

Tickets priced £7 (family ticket for four £26) are available on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

To win a family ticket, simply tell us the name of the station master in story?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries Thursday, October 20 and normal competition rules apply.

For terms and conditions, visit www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk